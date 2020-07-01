All apartments in Kensington
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

25 Stratford Road

25 Stratford Road · (510) 239-5316
Location

25 Stratford Road, Kensington, CA 94707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath newly renovated Kensington view home. Located in the lower Kensington hills. Short walk to Colusa Circle shopping area. Restaurants and shopping close by on Solano Ave and Fairmont Ave. Sunday Kensington Farmers Market. Close by El Cerrito BART. Nearby schools include St. Jerome Catholic Elementary School, St Jerome Catholic School and Harding Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Colusa Market, Youngs Market and Lucky. Nearby coffee shops include The Arlington, Fatapple's El Cerrito Restaurant and Bakery and Quickly. Nearby restaurants include Kensington Circus Pub, Semifreddi's Bakery and Benchmark Pizzeria.

Amenities: Views, Fenced Yard (Full), Garage (2 car), Garage Opener, Forced Air Heating, Elevator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Stratford Road have any available units?
25 Stratford Road has a unit available for $4,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Stratford Road have?
Some of 25 Stratford Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Stratford Road currently offering any rent specials?
25 Stratford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Stratford Road pet-friendly?
No, 25 Stratford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kensington.
Does 25 Stratford Road offer parking?
Yes, 25 Stratford Road offers parking.
Does 25 Stratford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Stratford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Stratford Road have a pool?
No, 25 Stratford Road does not have a pool.
Does 25 Stratford Road have accessible units?
No, 25 Stratford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Stratford Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Stratford Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Stratford Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Stratford Road does not have units with air conditioning.
