25 Stratford Road

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath newly renovated Kensington view home. Located in the lower Kensington hills. Short walk to Colusa Circle shopping area. Restaurants and shopping close by on Solano Ave and Fairmont Ave. Sunday Kensington Farmers Market. Close by El Cerrito BART. Nearby schools include St. Jerome Catholic Elementary School, St Jerome Catholic School and Harding Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Colusa Market, Youngs Market and Lucky. Nearby coffee shops include The Arlington, Fatapple's El Cerrito Restaurant and Bakery and Quickly. Nearby restaurants include Kensington Circus Pub, Semifreddi's Bakery and Benchmark Pizzeria.
Amenities: Views, Fenced Yard (Full), Garage (2 car), Garage Opener, Forced Air Heating, Elevator