3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:49 AM
190 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jurupa Valley, CA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1168 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6155 Ave Juan Diaz
6155 Avenue Juan Diaz, Jurupa Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1363 sqft
6155 Ave Juan Diaz Available 07/10/20 BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - COMMUNITY POOL & TENNIS COURT * FREEWAY CLOSE * VIEW OF GOLF COURSE - DONT MISS OUT ON THIS . 3RD BEDROOM CAN BE AN OFFICE OR BONUS ROOM .
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Reservoir Farms
1 Unit Available
10480 48th St.
10480 48th Street, Jurupa Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1351 sqft
10480 48th St. Available 07/17/20 Must See 3BR 1.75BA - Must see!! 3BR 1.75 BA Fireplace in living room. Ceramic tile floors. Spacious yards. 2 car garage. Not to disturb the occupants. Pets on approval. Coming soon! (RLNE5848181)
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverdale Acres
1 Unit Available
11973 Tributary Way
11973 Tributary Way, Jurupa Valley, CA
Upgraded Brand new 5 bed home in RiverBend community with spectacular view, Eastvale schools - Innovative and Spacious California Living Home This spacious five bedroom two-story home boasts an enviable layout perfect for entertaining.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6049 Emery St
6049 Emery Street, Jurupa Valley, CA
New paint,floor tile, carpet, remodeled kitchen with new appliances, bathrooms and new fixtures throughout, Near shopping. NO PETS. Excellent credit is required. Owner takes care of landscaping.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
5372 Cormorant
5372 Cormorant Ct, Jurupa Valley, CA
This is a next generation home, as well as a smart home. It has 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, large kitchen and living area. Two separate garages, one is a two car garage and the other is a single car garage.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4245 Papago St.
4245 Papago Street, Jurupa Valley, CA
4245 Papago St. Available 04/25/20 Beautiful 2- Story 4BR 2.75 BA Home. - Ceramic tile floors. Family room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen. Downstairs BR and bathroom. Downstairs bathroom with shower only. Spacious kitchen. Diningroom.
1 of 21
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Riverdale Acres
1 Unit Available
12026 Foreshore Way
12026 Foreshore Way, Jurupa Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This spacious single story home has a large open floor plan, Built in year 2017.
1 of 35
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
9125 Bellegrave Avenue
9125 Bellegrave Avenue, Jurupa Valley, CA
NEW CONSTRUCTION: Brand new Home! Small Gated Community. 5 Bedrooms and 3 and 1/2 Baths. 2 Car Garage with Direct Access and 3 additional guest parking spaces provided for each unit. Private Backyard with an additional gated entry.
Results within 1 mile of Jurupa Valley
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12851 Rimmon Rd
12851 Rimmon Road, Eastvale, CA
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 5 bds home in Eastvale - Property Id: 292689 Large single family home in Eastvale. 5bd, 3.5bath, 3,518sq ft on 0.25 acre lot. Plus large upstairs loft. Well maintained and in great condition.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Southridge Village
1 Unit Available
15639 Coventry Ln
15639 Coventry Lane, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1800 sqft
June Move In,Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
12402 Feather Drive
12402 Feather Drive, Eastvale, CA
NO PETS ALLOWED.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Grand
1 Unit Available
5162 Wroxton Drive
5162 Wroxton Drive, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1299 sqft
Nice pool home located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Nice central Riverside location. Close to downtown, plaza, schools, churches and the Santa Ana river bottom.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Downtown Riverside
1 Unit Available
4161 University Avenue
4161 University Avenue, Riverside, CA
Historic Home at the Mission Inn District Downtown Riverside with modern amenities! Timeless beauty and old world charm. Fully furnished. Month-to-month lease welcomed. Central heat and air conditioning, Wifi throughout the house.
Results within 5 miles of Jurupa Valley
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Corona Hills
15 Units Available
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1209 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
20 Units Available
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,808
1646 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments near Chino Hills State Park. Furnished units available with carpet and patio/balcony. Community garden, conference room, hot tub. Enjoy 24-gym and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Ontario Center
29 Units Available
Vistara
3410 E 4th St, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,963
1402 sqft
Convenient apartments for commuters in Ontario with easy access to I-10/San Bernardino Freeway. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include a swimming pool, 24-hour gym and dog grooming area. Apartments feature private patios and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
30 Units Available
Solamonte
9200 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1383 sqft
Ontario Mills Malls and Victoria Gardens are both close to this property. Residents have access to yoga, fire pit, putting green and other activities. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
11 Units Available
Centre Club Apartments
1005 N Center Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1224 sqft
Close to shopping, dining and golfing and just minutes from Victoria Gardens Mall, Ontario Speedway and Cucamonga-Guasti Park. On-site features include walk-in closets, in-unit fireplace, pool, hot tub, sauna and tennis and racquetball courts.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Corona Hills
12 Units Available
Deerwood
2215 Lakeside Pl, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1194 sqft
Several layouts available within walking distance of Promenade Community Park. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly living with playground, pool and sauna.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
13 Units Available
Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square
8200 Haven Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,237
1547 sqft
Offers newly renovated apartments and townhouses. All units have private patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Work in the business center and play in the game room, pool or playground. Near major freeways.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
5 Units Available
Linden Court
372 S Ironwood Ave, Rialto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,321
1182 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-10. Close to California Speedway and Epicenter Baseball Stadium. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, gym and garage parking. Apartments feature a private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Arlanza
20 Units Available
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1100 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
