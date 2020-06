Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage guest parking new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION: Brand new Home! Small Gated Community. 5 Bedrooms and 3 and 1/2 Baths. 2 Car Garage with Direct Access and 3 additional guest parking spaces provided for each unit. Private Backyard with an additional gated entry. Granite Counter Tops, Pantry, Master Suite with Walk-In Closet. The Main Floor is all Tiled. Family Room open to the Kitchen. Tankless Water Heater. Laundry area with Work Sink.