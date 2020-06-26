11875 Confluence Drive

Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome home to 11875 Confluence Dr in the city of Jurupa Valley. This tastefully updated modern home will leave you and your family with nothing more to be desired. As you and your family enter the home you will be immediately greeted by extensive and custom tile and flooring work through the home, Recessed LED lighting and plenty of natural light through dual pain windows with custom shutters. As you enter into the kitchen you will immediately notice the details in the cabinets and the ample space for entertainment as the floorplan extends into the open living room and dining area. Take a quick walk outside to one of the largest lots in the community complete with its own outdoor entertainment area and fireplace to gather around during summer night. With oversized bedrooms, Bonus room, upstairs loft Dual AC, Master Bedroom complete with a walk in closet the size of a bedroom, personal retreat, Thankless water heater and Solar. This home will leave you breathless. Come and take a look and make this house your home before it's gone