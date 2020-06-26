All apartments in Jurupa Valley
11875 Confluence Drive
11875 Confluence Drive

11875 Confluence Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11875 Confluence Drive, Jurupa Valley, CA 91752
Riverdale Acres

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Welcome home to 11875 Confluence Dr in the city of Jurupa Valley. This tastefully updated modern home will leave you and your family with nothing more to be desired. As you and your family enter the home you will be immediately greeted by extensive and custom tile and flooring work through the home, Recessed LED lighting and plenty of natural light through dual pain windows with custom shutters. As you enter into the kitchen you will immediately notice the details in the cabinets and the ample space for entertainment as the floorplan extends into the open living room and dining area. Take a quick walk outside to one of the largest lots in the community complete with its own outdoor entertainment area and fireplace to gather around during summer night. With oversized bedrooms, Bonus room, upstairs loft Dual AC, Master Bedroom complete with a walk in closet the size of a bedroom, personal retreat, Thankless water heater and Solar. This home will leave you breathless. Come and take a look and make this house your home before it's gone

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11875 Confluence Drive have any available units?
11875 Confluence Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jurupa Valley, CA.
What amenities does 11875 Confluence Drive have?
Some of 11875 Confluence Drive's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11875 Confluence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11875 Confluence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11875 Confluence Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11875 Confluence Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jurupa Valley.
Does 11875 Confluence Drive offer parking?
No, 11875 Confluence Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11875 Confluence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11875 Confluence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11875 Confluence Drive have a pool?
No, 11875 Confluence Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11875 Confluence Drive have accessible units?
No, 11875 Confluence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11875 Confluence Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11875 Confluence Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11875 Confluence Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11875 Confluence Drive has units with air conditioning.
