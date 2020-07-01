746 North Eucalyptus Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90302 North Inglewood
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Renovated and Updated Large 1Bed/1Bath Condo! - Renovated and updated large 1bed condo available now! Updated plank flooring with recessed lighting throughout the living room and bedroom! The living room is large with a wide front window that allows plenty of natural light. The family room opens into a dining area and open kitchen! The kitchen showcases a stainless steel sink with plenty of cabinetry and cupboard space! Go through the backdoor to access your own private patio! Patio is large and fenced in. There is a washer/dryer down the hallway and built in closets for storage! The bath has been updated as well. The bedroom is large with floor length closet mirrors! This home is in a gated complex and includes 2 parking spaces in secured underground parking!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 746 N Eucalyptus Ave Unit 15 have any available units?
746 N Eucalyptus Ave Unit 15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 746 N Eucalyptus Ave Unit 15 have?
Some of 746 N Eucalyptus Ave Unit 15's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 746 N Eucalyptus Ave Unit 15 currently offering any rent specials?
746 N Eucalyptus Ave Unit 15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 N Eucalyptus Ave Unit 15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 746 N Eucalyptus Ave Unit 15 is pet friendly.
Does 746 N Eucalyptus Ave Unit 15 offer parking?
Yes, 746 N Eucalyptus Ave Unit 15 offers parking.
Does 746 N Eucalyptus Ave Unit 15 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 746 N Eucalyptus Ave Unit 15 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 N Eucalyptus Ave Unit 15 have a pool?
No, 746 N Eucalyptus Ave Unit 15 does not have a pool.
Does 746 N Eucalyptus Ave Unit 15 have accessible units?
No, 746 N Eucalyptus Ave Unit 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 746 N Eucalyptus Ave Unit 15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 746 N Eucalyptus Ave Unit 15 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 746 N Eucalyptus Ave Unit 15 have units with air conditioning?
No, 746 N Eucalyptus Ave Unit 15 does not have units with air conditioning.
