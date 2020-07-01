746 N Eucalyptus Ave Unit 15

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Renovated and Updated Large 1Bed/1Bath Condo! - Renovated and updated large 1bed condo available now! Updated plank flooring with recessed lighting throughout the living room and bedroom! The living room is large with a wide front window that allows plenty of natural light. The family room opens into a dining area and open kitchen! The kitchen showcases a stainless steel sink with plenty of cabinetry and cupboard space! Go through the backdoor to access your own private patio! Patio is large and fenced in. There is a washer/dryer down the hallway and built in closets for storage! The bath has been updated as well. The bedroom is large with floor length closet mirrors! This home is in a gated complex and includes 2 parking spaces in secured underground parking!



