All apartments in Inglewood
Find more places like 741 East NUTWOOD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
741 East NUTWOOD Street
Last updated October 16 2019 at 11:27 AM

741 East NUTWOOD Street

741 East Nutwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inglewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

741 East Nutwood Street, Inglewood, CA 90301

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Incredible opportunity to live in a newly renovated town home just minutes from LA's Ram Stadium and Forum. Rarely will you find a unit that feels more like a single family home. This two story, three bedroom, two and a half bath dwelling is one of only seven units making up the Nutwood Townhome Community. The beautifully updated and bright kitchen welcomes you upon entry and flows directly into the spacious dining area. You will find stainless steel appliances, plenty of storage and new flooring throughout along with central a/c and heat. Upstairs are three bedrooms including a large master suite with ample closet space. The two adjacent rooms have large closets and receive great light. Stackable in-unit laundry is conveniently tucked away in a hall closet and on the second floor. A subterranean community garage hosts two assigned parking spots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 East NUTWOOD Street have any available units?
741 East NUTWOOD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 741 East NUTWOOD Street have?
Some of 741 East NUTWOOD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 East NUTWOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
741 East NUTWOOD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 East NUTWOOD Street pet-friendly?
No, 741 East NUTWOOD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 741 East NUTWOOD Street offer parking?
Yes, 741 East NUTWOOD Street offers parking.
Does 741 East NUTWOOD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 741 East NUTWOOD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 East NUTWOOD Street have a pool?
No, 741 East NUTWOOD Street does not have a pool.
Does 741 East NUTWOOD Street have accessible units?
No, 741 East NUTWOOD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 741 East NUTWOOD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 741 East NUTWOOD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 741 East NUTWOOD Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 741 East NUTWOOD Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street
Inglewood, CA 90301
10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90303

Similar Pages

Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 Bedrooms
Inglewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInglewood Apartments with Parking
Inglewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CA
Covina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles