741 East NUTWOOD Street

Incredible opportunity to live in a newly renovated town home just minutes from LA's Ram Stadium and Forum. Rarely will you find a unit that feels more like a single family home. This two story, three bedroom, two and a half bath dwelling is one of only seven units making up the Nutwood Townhome Community. The beautifully updated and bright kitchen welcomes you upon entry and flows directly into the spacious dining area. You will find stainless steel appliances, plenty of storage and new flooring throughout along with central a/c and heat. Upstairs are three bedrooms including a large master suite with ample closet space. The two adjacent rooms have large closets and receive great light. Stackable in-unit laundry is conveniently tucked away in a hall closet and on the second floor. A subterranean community garage hosts two assigned parking spots.