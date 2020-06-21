All apartments in Inglewood
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

611 E Kelso St 25

611 East Kelso Street · (562) 391-6114
Location

611 East Kelso Street, Inglewood, CA 90301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 25 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious Condo Near Forum in Inglewood - Property Id: 297479

3 BDRMS/2 FULL BATH RENOVATED CONDO, HARDWOOD FLOORS, SECURED BLDGFor rent a renovated very spacious CONDO in Inglewood, 1248 sq ft, 3 spacious bdrms/2 full bath, new hardwood floors, new paint, tiled bathrooms and kitchen, huge living room with fireplace, lots of closet space, comes with stove, Central AC/HEAT, spacious balcony, bright condo with lots of light. Double pane windows. Washer and dryer room in the building. Secured
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297479
Property Id 297479

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5847184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 E Kelso St 25 have any available units?
611 E Kelso St 25 has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 611 E Kelso St 25 have?
Some of 611 E Kelso St 25's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 E Kelso St 25 currently offering any rent specials?
611 E Kelso St 25 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 E Kelso St 25 pet-friendly?
No, 611 E Kelso St 25 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 611 E Kelso St 25 offer parking?
No, 611 E Kelso St 25 does not offer parking.
Does 611 E Kelso St 25 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 E Kelso St 25 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 E Kelso St 25 have a pool?
No, 611 E Kelso St 25 does not have a pool.
Does 611 E Kelso St 25 have accessible units?
No, 611 E Kelso St 25 does not have accessible units.
Does 611 E Kelso St 25 have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 E Kelso St 25 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 E Kelso St 25 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 611 E Kelso St 25 has units with air conditioning.
