605 W. Hillsdale St.

Amenities

garage recently renovated fire pit

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Charming, Updated 2 Bedroom Home - Incredibly charming yet updated home on quiet street adjacent to Ladera Heights. Property has been remodeled and maintained with the utmost care and taste. Two spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms (one recently added, with permit). Family room off the kitchen that opens to the garden. Serene backyard with fire pit and calming landscaping. Large detached two car garage and driveway. Terrific location near Kenneth Han State Park and easy access to Westside.



(RLNE5451538)