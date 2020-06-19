All apartments in Inglewood
4845 West 99th Street · (310) 242-3760
Location

4845 West 99th Street, Inglewood, CA 90301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4845 W. 99th St · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 822 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 2 bed/2 bath home in Inglewood! - Beautifully remodeled home located in a quiet neighborhood. This cozy unit features new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring and fresh paint throughout, brand new windows and treatments, brand new bathrooms, washer/dryer hookups, an updated kitchen with a lovely breakfast bar and a huge backyard with two lemon trees, parking space for 2 cars and a garage to boot! Both front & rear yards are completely enclosed.

Located within walking distance to many shops, restaurants and transportation and just a short drive away from the fabulous Forum, new Rams Stadium, and LAX!

1yr minimum lease.
Stove + microwave are included. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except landscaping.
Cats and small dogs ok.
Text or call to make an appointment for a private showing. Fernando 310-529-7892.

Monthly rent: $2,995
Security Deposit: $2,995

(RLNE5825918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

