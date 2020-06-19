4845 W. 99th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully remodeled 2 bed/2 bath home in Inglewood! - Beautifully remodeled home located in a quiet neighborhood. This cozy unit features new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring and fresh paint throughout, brand new windows and treatments, brand new bathrooms, washer/dryer hookups, an updated kitchen with a lovely breakfast bar and a huge backyard with two lemon trees, parking space for 2 cars and a garage to boot! Both front & rear yards are completely enclosed.



Located within walking distance to many shops, restaurants and transportation and just a short drive away from the fabulous Forum, new Rams Stadium, and LAX!



1yr minimum lease.

Stove + microwave are included. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except landscaping.

Cats and small dogs ok.

Text or call to make an appointment for a private showing. Fernando 310-529-7892.



Monthly rent: $2,995

Security Deposit: $2,995



