Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:39 AM

3120 W. 113th Street - 3

3120 West 113th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3120 West 113th Street, Inglewood, CA 90303

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 Bedroom, 2 Full bathroom, Laundry Hook ups inside, Huge Unit, One private car garage with storage. Small 4 unit property with gated entry, nice and quiet building. Upstairs unit with Huge Master bedroom, walking closet. Very spacious. Property is located half a mile from New Rams Stadium. LOCATION, LOCATION AND LOCATION,,2 mints walk to 4 major banks, fast food stores , Grocery stores, pharmacy, metro line and many more stores. 2 mints drive to 105 and 405 fwy. 5 mints drive to Lax. Brand new Carpet and fresh new paint in the unit. Rent $ 1900.00 per month, Security Deposit $1900.00 need good credit and minimum 2 times rental income. Address 3120 W. 113th Street Inglewood, 90303. Please call 818-464-5608 for showing and more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 W. 113th Street - 3 have any available units?
3120 W. 113th Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 3120 W. 113th Street - 3 have?
Some of 3120 W. 113th Street - 3's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 W. 113th Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3120 W. 113th Street - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 W. 113th Street - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 3120 W. 113th Street - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 3120 W. 113th Street - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 3120 W. 113th Street - 3 offers parking.
Does 3120 W. 113th Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 W. 113th Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 W. 113th Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 3120 W. 113th Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3120 W. 113th Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 3120 W. 113th Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 W. 113th Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3120 W. 113th Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3120 W. 113th Street - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3120 W. 113th Street - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.

