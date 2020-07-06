3120 W. 113th Street - 3

Amenities

2 Bedroom, 2 Full bathroom, Laundry Hook ups inside, Huge Unit, One private car garage with storage. Small 4 unit property with gated entry, nice and quiet building. Upstairs unit with Huge Master bedroom, walking closet. Very spacious. Property is located half a mile from New Rams Stadium. LOCATION, LOCATION AND LOCATION,,2 mints walk to 4 major banks, fast food stores , Grocery stores, pharmacy, metro line and many more stores. 2 mints drive to 105 and 405 fwy. 5 mints drive to Lax. Brand new Carpet and fresh new paint in the unit. Rent $ 1900.00 per month, Security Deposit $1900.00 need good credit and minimum 2 times rental income. Address 3120 W. 113th Street Inglewood, 90303. Please call 818-464-5608 for showing and more information.