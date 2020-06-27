All apartments in Inglewood
Last updated August 2 2019 at 4:52 AM

304 West Hillcrest Boulevard

304 West Hillcrest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

304 West Hillcrest Boulevard, Inglewood, CA 90301

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This beautiful Spanish home for lease in highly desired North Inglewood, has been remodeled to perfection! No expense has been spared on design. There's just too many to list. It comes equipped with all new stainless steel Whirlpool appliances for your convenience including washer & dryer, fridge, cooktop, dishwasher and double-oven! It includes Central Air and Heat plus ceiling fans in each room! It also comes with hard-wired security cameras that you can manage from the inside and custom wrought-iron front & back doors will be installed in the fall. The hardscape backyard allows you many customizable opportunities for outdoor entertaining. It is located less than 2 miles from the new Stadium and in close proximity to shopping, restaurants, freeway access and public transportation
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 West Hillcrest Boulevard have any available units?
304 West Hillcrest Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 304 West Hillcrest Boulevard have?
Some of 304 West Hillcrest Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 West Hillcrest Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
304 West Hillcrest Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 West Hillcrest Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 304 West Hillcrest Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 304 West Hillcrest Boulevard offer parking?
No, 304 West Hillcrest Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 304 West Hillcrest Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 West Hillcrest Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 West Hillcrest Boulevard have a pool?
No, 304 West Hillcrest Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 304 West Hillcrest Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 304 West Hillcrest Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 304 West Hillcrest Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 West Hillcrest Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 West Hillcrest Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 304 West Hillcrest Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
