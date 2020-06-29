2504 West 101ST Street

Amenities

Rare opportunity to lease a beautiful single family home in Century Heights! Original architectural features, including stained glass windows & crown mouldings, are featured in this spacious home. Upstairs boasts large formal living and dining rooms for entertaining. The updated kitchen has an eat-in area & pantry, and includes stove/oven, dishwasher, fridge and microwave. 2 bedrooms, a den and a full bath upstairs with separate shower & tub on the main level, which is bright with plenty of storage. The den, which overlooks the backyard, with lounge, pool, & hillside, and has a staircase entry to the lower level. On that level, there is the feeling of a master suite, with a second living room with bar, bedroom and bath with double sinks & large shower. This leads to the 2 car garage and laundry area, which includes washer & dryer. Central heat and air. The home is conveniently located near the shopping complex and Costco near Century and Crenshaw, and the new Rams stadium! A must see!