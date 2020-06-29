All apartments in Inglewood
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2504 West 101ST Street

2504 West 101st Street
Location

2504 West 101st Street, Inglewood, CA 90303

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Rare opportunity to lease a beautiful single family home in Century Heights! Original architectural features, including stained glass windows & crown mouldings, are featured in this spacious home. Upstairs boasts large formal living and dining rooms for entertaining. The updated kitchen has an eat-in area & pantry, and includes stove/oven, dishwasher, fridge and microwave. 2 bedrooms, a den and a full bath upstairs with separate shower & tub on the main level, which is bright with plenty of storage. The den, which overlooks the backyard, with lounge, pool, & hillside, and has a staircase entry to the lower level. On that level, there is the feeling of a master suite, with a second living room with bar, bedroom and bath with double sinks & large shower. This leads to the 2 car garage and laundry area, which includes washer & dryer. Central heat and air. The home is conveniently located near the shopping complex and Costco near Century and Crenshaw, and the new Rams stadium! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 West 101ST Street have any available units?
2504 West 101ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 2504 West 101ST Street have?
Some of 2504 West 101ST Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 West 101ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
2504 West 101ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 West 101ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 2504 West 101ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 2504 West 101ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 2504 West 101ST Street offers parking.
Does 2504 West 101ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2504 West 101ST Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 West 101ST Street have a pool?
Yes, 2504 West 101ST Street has a pool.
Does 2504 West 101ST Street have accessible units?
No, 2504 West 101ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 West 101ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2504 West 101ST Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2504 West 101ST Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2504 West 101ST Street has units with air conditioning.

