83395 Long Cove Drive

AVAILABLE NOW! Location Location Location! This spacious beautiful home is a 4 bed/3 bath located in the gated community of Shadow Hills in Indio. Light and bright kitchen is open to the family room. The home has a fireplace with ceramic tile floors and carpet. Master bedroom overlooks out to the beautiful landscaped back yard and patio. This home is ready for an immediate long term lease. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer. LOW UTILITIES - IID Utility District!



Large 2 car attached garage and separate laundry room. Owner pays for landscaping. A small pet is OK with additional $400 pet deposit and $40/mo in pet rent.



If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us.



This property is in “as-is” condition and by applying for this home you are agreeing to have personally viewed the home and are accepting the property and its contents, furnishings in its current condition. A light clean will be performed a few days before your move in date, but no other modifications will be made to the home. This home is professionally managed and maintained by WhiteStar Property Management. To see a complete listing of our available homes, please go to our website at www.WhiteStarPropertyManagement.com.



For a private tour, please call our office at 760-773-0123 Ext. 603 for more information.



For a complete listing of our available properties visit our website at www.WhiteStarMgmt.com.



All Applicants must have the following:



1. Verifiable monthly income of 3.0 times the monthly rent

2. No prior evictions or felonies

3. Good rental history

4. Application fee is $48 per person(s), over the age of 18. (Cannot be refunded once application is submitted)

5. Tenant is required to obtain renter’s insurance before move in.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,399, Application Fee: $48, Security Deposit: $2,399, Available 5/15/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.