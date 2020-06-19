All apartments in Indio
83395 Long Cove Drive
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:48 PM

83395 Long Cove Drive

83395 Long Cove Drive · (760) 472-5277
Location

83395 Long Cove Drive, Indio, CA 92203
Shadow Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,299

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2035 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! Location Location Location! This spacious beautiful home is a 4 bed/3 bath located in the gated community of Shadow Hills in Indio. Light and bright kitchen is open to the family room. The home has a fireplace with ceramic tile floors and carpet. Master bedroom overlooks out to the beautiful landscaped back yard and patio. This home is ready for an immediate long term lease. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer. LOW UTILITIES - IID Utility District!

Large 2 car attached garage and separate laundry room. Owner pays for landscaping. A small pet is OK with additional $400 pet deposit and $40/mo in pet rent.

If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us.

This property is in “as-is” condition and by applying for this home you are agreeing to have personally viewed the home and are accepting the property and its contents, furnishings in its current condition. A light clean will be performed a few days before your move in date, but no other modifications will be made to the home. This home is professionally managed and maintained by WhiteStar Property Management. To see a complete listing of our available homes, please go to our website at www.WhiteStarPropertyManagement.com.

For a private tour, please call our office at 760-773-0123 Ext. 603 for more information.

For a complete listing of our available properties visit our website at www.WhiteStarMgmt.com.

All Applicants must have the following:

1. Verifiable monthly income of 3.0 times the monthly rent
2. No prior evictions or felonies
3. Good rental history
4. Application fee is $48 per person(s), over the age of 18. (Cannot be refunded once application is submitted)
5. Tenant is required to obtain renter’s insurance before move in.

Professionally managed and maintained by WhiteStar Property Management

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,399, Application Fee: $48, Security Deposit: $2,399, Available 5/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83395 Long Cove Drive have any available units?
83395 Long Cove Drive has a unit available for $2,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 83395 Long Cove Drive have?
Some of 83395 Long Cove Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83395 Long Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
83395 Long Cove Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83395 Long Cove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 83395 Long Cove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 83395 Long Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 83395 Long Cove Drive does offer parking.
Does 83395 Long Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 83395 Long Cove Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 83395 Long Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 83395 Long Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 83395 Long Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 83395 Long Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 83395 Long Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83395 Long Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 83395 Long Cove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 83395 Long Cove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
