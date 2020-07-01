All apartments in Indio
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

82877 Spirit Mountain Drive

82877 Spirit Mountain Drive
Location

82877 Spirit Mountain Drive, Indio, CA 92201

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2059 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
pool table
tennis court
An open and inviting home situated in the 55+ (senior community) designated area at Trilogy at The Polo Club offering 2,059 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Formal dining space, open spacious kitchen and fireplace in great room. Large center island with breakfast bar, granite counter tops and a pantry. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, soaking tub and dual vanities with granite counter tops. 2 additional guest rooms and a full bath will accomodate guests. Private, fully walled back yard features a covered patio and offers beautiful southern mountain views. Enjoy tennis, pickle-ball, resort-style pool, golf simulator, billiards, dining and much more at Trilogy at the Polo Club. Club benefits are included in the lease amount and are not negotiable. (Tenant will need to pay a one-time registration fee of approx $150*).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82877 Spirit Mountain Drive have any available units?
82877 Spirit Mountain Drive has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 82877 Spirit Mountain Drive have?
Some of 82877 Spirit Mountain Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82877 Spirit Mountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
82877 Spirit Mountain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82877 Spirit Mountain Drive pet-friendly?
No, 82877 Spirit Mountain Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 82877 Spirit Mountain Drive offer parking?
No, 82877 Spirit Mountain Drive does not offer parking.
Does 82877 Spirit Mountain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82877 Spirit Mountain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82877 Spirit Mountain Drive have a pool?
Yes, 82877 Spirit Mountain Drive has a pool.
Does 82877 Spirit Mountain Drive have accessible units?
No, 82877 Spirit Mountain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 82877 Spirit Mountain Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82877 Spirit Mountain Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 82877 Spirit Mountain Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 82877 Spirit Mountain Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
