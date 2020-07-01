82877 Spirit Mountain Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets pool pool table

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool pool table tennis court

An open and inviting home situated in the 55+ (senior community) designated area at Trilogy at The Polo Club offering 2,059 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Formal dining space, open spacious kitchen and fireplace in great room. Large center island with breakfast bar, granite counter tops and a pantry. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, soaking tub and dual vanities with granite counter tops. 2 additional guest rooms and a full bath will accomodate guests. Private, fully walled back yard features a covered patio and offers beautiful southern mountain views. Enjoy tennis, pickle-ball, resort-style pool, golf simulator, billiards, dining and much more at Trilogy at the Polo Club. Club benefits are included in the lease amount and are not negotiable. (Tenant will need to pay a one-time registration fee of approx $150*).