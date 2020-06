Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

This Beautiful Rental is centrally located in the Gated community of Indian Palms Country Club. The home has 3 Bedrooms 3 baths . Home features tile throughout the living areas , carpet in the bedrooms, Granite kitchen counter tops, Kitchen pantry , Master suite has a walk in closet, double sink, stand up shower and Tub. Enjoy the amenities Indian Palms has to offer from tennis, fitness center and community pool. Call today!