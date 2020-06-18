81968 Avenida Bienvenida

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Indio Sun City Shadow Hills - Serrente Model - Turnkey Furnished - ANNUAL LEASE term available beginning Sept 25, 2020. This attractive 2 bedrm 2 bath home features a Great Room with large flat screen TV, Den, Beautiful Kitchen w/granite slab counters, G.E. Profile Appliances, Breakfast bar & Dining Area. Gas range, convection oven & Microwave. Master Bedrm with King Bed, TV and Private bath with dual sinks and walk-in shower. Guest Bedrm with Queen Bed. Guest Bath with shower/tub. Den with Sofa Sleeper. Laundry Room. 2 Car Attached Garage. Covered Patio with view of the Chocolate Mountains. Indio Sun City Shadow Hills is an active adult community offering a Clubhouse and Community Center with State of the Art Fitness Center, Indoor/Outdoor pools, bocce courts, billards, lighten sports courts, two golf courses and restaurant plus numerous club and social activities. Age restricted community - occupants must be 55 years old.