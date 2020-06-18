All apartments in Indio
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:03 AM

81968 Avenida Bienvenida

81968 Avenida Bienvenida · (760) 772-1593
Location

81968 Avenida Bienvenida, Indio, CA 92203
Sun City Shadow Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1488 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Indio Sun City Shadow Hills - Serrente Model - Turnkey Furnished - ANNUAL LEASE term available beginning Sept 25, 2020. This attractive 2 bedrm 2 bath home features a Great Room with large flat screen TV, Den, Beautiful Kitchen w/granite slab counters, G.E. Profile Appliances, Breakfast bar & Dining Area. Gas range, convection oven & Microwave. Master Bedrm with King Bed, TV and Private bath with dual sinks and walk-in shower. Guest Bedrm with Queen Bed. Guest Bath with shower/tub. Den with Sofa Sleeper. Laundry Room. 2 Car Attached Garage. Covered Patio with view of the Chocolate Mountains. Indio Sun City Shadow Hills is an active adult community offering a Clubhouse and Community Center with State of the Art Fitness Center, Indoor/Outdoor pools, bocce courts, billards, lighten sports courts, two golf courses and restaurant plus numerous club and social activities. Age restricted community - occupants must be 55 years old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81968 Avenida Bienvenida have any available units?
81968 Avenida Bienvenida has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 81968 Avenida Bienvenida have?
Some of 81968 Avenida Bienvenida's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81968 Avenida Bienvenida currently offering any rent specials?
81968 Avenida Bienvenida isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81968 Avenida Bienvenida pet-friendly?
No, 81968 Avenida Bienvenida is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 81968 Avenida Bienvenida offer parking?
Yes, 81968 Avenida Bienvenida does offer parking.
Does 81968 Avenida Bienvenida have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 81968 Avenida Bienvenida offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 81968 Avenida Bienvenida have a pool?
Yes, 81968 Avenida Bienvenida has a pool.
Does 81968 Avenida Bienvenida have accessible units?
No, 81968 Avenida Bienvenida does not have accessible units.
Does 81968 Avenida Bienvenida have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81968 Avenida Bienvenida has units with dishwashers.
Does 81968 Avenida Bienvenida have units with air conditioning?
No, 81968 Avenida Bienvenida does not have units with air conditioning.
