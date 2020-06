Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

If you are looking for a Get Away Home that you can enjoy without paying huge monthly seasonal rents.....Look no further!!! This Lease is AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!! The Monthly Lease amount has been REDUCED to $3900 per month. It is FULLY FURNISHED!! We are looking for a Tenant who wants a minimum of 4 Months but Owners would like to Lease for 6 Months or More! Property is Turnkey Furnished and ready to go! FOUR BEDROOMS with LARGE BEDS! This home has Granite Countertops, Plush Carpet and Travertine Floors. There is a Formal Dining Room AND a Kitchen Eating Area that overlooks the Great Room. The Kitchen has an extended counter top, a 5 burner stove and a walk-in pantry besides the large Kitchen Island. The Master Bedroom Suite overlooks the backyard. Two of the guest rooms are on the same side as the Master and the Fourth Bedroom is on the other side of the home. The Fourth Bedroom is like a separate Casita with it's own little Kitchen Area. Enjoy the backyard with Pool and Spa. Full sized laundry room. Two car garage with Epoxy Flooring. This home is very well maintained and has beautiful landscaping.If you want to Lease this Home for the 2021 Season it is $5500 per month.