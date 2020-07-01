All apartments in Indio
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

51270 Charlbury Street

51270 Charlbury St · (909) 225-7631
Location

51270 Charlbury St, Indio, CA 92201
Indian Palms Country Club

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2278 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome to this highly upgraded, turnkey, solar powered 2, 273 square foot Incantare model. Located in Trilogy at the Polo Club, the home features an attached Casita/Villa. Options include lap pool, built-in barbecue, covered patio, rolling glass wall, Porcelain Tile flooring through-out, upgraded Jenn-Air stainless steel appliances, 6-burner cook top & hood, designer cabinets, custom glass cabinet, marble waterfall counter, upgraded shower, exquisite walk-in closet, and more. Trilogy at the Polo Club is resort living at its finest and this is the home to spend your desert vacation in! Available now for long term rental of 1 year or longer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51270 Charlbury Street have any available units?
51270 Charlbury Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51270 Charlbury Street have?
Some of 51270 Charlbury Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51270 Charlbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
51270 Charlbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51270 Charlbury Street pet-friendly?
No, 51270 Charlbury Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 51270 Charlbury Street offer parking?
No, 51270 Charlbury Street does not offer parking.
Does 51270 Charlbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51270 Charlbury Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51270 Charlbury Street have a pool?
Yes, 51270 Charlbury Street has a pool.
Does 51270 Charlbury Street have accessible units?
No, 51270 Charlbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 51270 Charlbury Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51270 Charlbury Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 51270 Charlbury Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 51270 Charlbury Street does not have units with air conditioning.
