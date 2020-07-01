51270 Charlbury Street

Amenities
Welcome to this highly upgraded, turnkey, solar powered 2, 273 square foot Incantare model. Located in Trilogy at the Polo Club, the home features an attached Casita/Villa. Options include lap pool, built-in barbecue, covered patio, rolling glass wall, Porcelain Tile flooring through-out, upgraded Jenn-Air stainless steel appliances, 6-burner cook top & hood, designer cabinets, custom glass cabinet, marble waterfall counter, upgraded shower, exquisite walk-in closet, and more. Trilogy at the Polo Club is resort living at its finest and this is the home to spend your desert vacation in! Available now for long term rental of 1 year or longer.