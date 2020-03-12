49700 Gila River Street

Amenities

All other months available. Perfect desert family retreat. Fabulous 4 Bed plus office, 3.5 bath home. Oversized corner lot w/ 3200 sq. Ft. open great room floor plan w/large builtin media niche w/ beautiful fireplace. Flowing into the great room is the gourmet kitchen w/rich wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Upgrade carpet and newer paint inside and out. Master suite has direct backyard access plus master bath is complete w/travertine counters, large shower, jet soaking tub and two large closets. The resort style back yard has large pebble tech pool & spa with multiple water features, built-in BBQ, fire pit, pillar lights & painted patio w/tiered decking all complete for a elegant experience. Close to shopping, tennis, world class golf and dining. The Coachella festival is nearby!