Indio, CA
49700 Gila River Street
49700 Gila River Street

49700 Gila River Street · (760) 779-8833
Location

49700 Gila River Street, Indio, CA 92201
Desert River Estates

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
All other months available. Perfect desert family retreat. Fabulous 4 Bed plus office, 3.5 bath home. Oversized corner lot w/ 3200 sq. Ft. open great room floor plan w/large builtin media niche w/ beautiful fireplace. Flowing into the great room is the gourmet kitchen w/rich wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Upgrade carpet and newer paint inside and out. Master suite has direct backyard access plus master bath is complete w/travertine counters, large shower, jet soaking tub and two large closets. The resort style back yard has large pebble tech pool & spa with multiple water features, built-in BBQ, fire pit, pillar lights & painted patio w/tiered decking all complete for a elegant experience. Close to shopping, tennis, world class golf and dining. The Coachella festival is nearby!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49700 Gila River Street have any available units?
49700 Gila River Street has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 49700 Gila River Street have?
Some of 49700 Gila River Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49700 Gila River Street currently offering any rent specials?
49700 Gila River Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49700 Gila River Street pet-friendly?
No, 49700 Gila River Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 49700 Gila River Street offer parking?
No, 49700 Gila River Street does not offer parking.
Does 49700 Gila River Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49700 Gila River Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49700 Gila River Street have a pool?
Yes, 49700 Gila River Street has a pool.
Does 49700 Gila River Street have accessible units?
No, 49700 Gila River Street does not have accessible units.
Does 49700 Gila River Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49700 Gila River Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 49700 Gila River Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 49700 Gila River Street does not have units with air conditioning.
