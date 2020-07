Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath home located in Quiet Gated community close to Golf, Shopping and Markets. Great Room floor plan with 2 Master Suites and an additional 2 guest Bedrooms. 3 full Bathrooms and a separate Den. There's a Fireplace in the living Room, Plantation Shutters and an open entertaining Kitchen w/Granite counters and w/bar seating and Dining area. Laundry Room has a wet sink and extra cabinets. Enjoy Gorgeous S/W Mountain Views from Large Pebble Tech Pool/Spa. 3 Car garage with plenty of space. Long Term lease