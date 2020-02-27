41343 Butler Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Long Term Furnished Rental for $2,950 per month or Seasonal Rental for $4,000 per month. Situated in the beautiful gated community of Desert Trace quickly accessible to shopping, dining, schools & parks and Interstate-10 Freeway. Beautifully furnished and spacious 4-Bedrooms 3-Bath home with one bedroom downstairs. Open great-room offers ease of living. Living room fireplace adds to ambiance. Spacious Master-Suite upstairs, with dual closets, bath has soaking tub and shower. Large 3-car tandem garage, and beautiful lushly landscaped yard with covered patio. -No Pool-