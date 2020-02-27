All apartments in Indio
Indio, CA
41343 Butler Court
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:59 PM

41343 Butler Court

41343 Butler Court · (310) 308-3483
Location

41343 Butler Court, Indio, CA 92203
Desert Trace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2908 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Long Term Furnished Rental for $2,950 per month or Seasonal Rental for $4,000 per month. Situated in the beautiful gated community of Desert Trace quickly accessible to shopping, dining, schools & parks and Interstate-10 Freeway. Beautifully furnished and spacious 4-Bedrooms 3-Bath home with one bedroom downstairs. Open great-room offers ease of living. Living room fireplace adds to ambiance. Spacious Master-Suite upstairs, with dual closets, bath has soaking tub and shower. Large 3-car tandem garage, and beautiful lushly landscaped yard with covered patio. -No Pool-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41343 Butler Court have any available units?
41343 Butler Court has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 41343 Butler Court have?
Some of 41343 Butler Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41343 Butler Court currently offering any rent specials?
41343 Butler Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41343 Butler Court pet-friendly?
No, 41343 Butler Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 41343 Butler Court offer parking?
Yes, 41343 Butler Court does offer parking.
Does 41343 Butler Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41343 Butler Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41343 Butler Court have a pool?
No, 41343 Butler Court does not have a pool.
Does 41343 Butler Court have accessible units?
No, 41343 Butler Court does not have accessible units.
Does 41343 Butler Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41343 Butler Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 41343 Butler Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 41343 Butler Court does not have units with air conditioning.
