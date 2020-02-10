39691 Camino Michanito

Amenities

Welcome to beautiful Del Webb Sun City Shadow Hills. This seasonal retreat has it all. Highly upgraded with open floor plan and turnkey furnished for your comfort and enjoyment. Open kitchen has granite counter tops and large island for entertainment. Beautiful views from living room, dining room and master suite. Master bedroom has eastern king sized bed , flat screen tv, and newly upgraded bathroom. Guest room has queen sized bed with bath close by. Office/Den has a convertible bed for your guests. Enjoy all the amenities this place has to offer. Clubhouse features state of the art excercise facilities, pool, golf, bocci ball and plenty of beautiful places to walk.