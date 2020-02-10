All apartments in Indio
39691 Camino Michanito

39691 Camino Michanito · (760) 275-8914
Location

39691 Camino Michanito, Indio, CA 92203
Sun City Shadow Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1512 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
pool
Welcome to beautiful Del Webb Sun City Shadow Hills. This seasonal retreat has it all. Highly upgraded with open floor plan and turnkey furnished for your comfort and enjoyment. Open kitchen has granite counter tops and large island for entertainment. Beautiful views from living room, dining room and master suite. Master bedroom has eastern king sized bed , flat screen tv, and newly upgraded bathroom. Guest room has queen sized bed with bath close by. Office/Den has a convertible bed for your guests. Enjoy all the amenities this place has to offer. Clubhouse features state of the art excercise facilities, pool, golf, bocci ball and plenty of beautiful places to walk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39691 Camino Michanito have any available units?
39691 Camino Michanito has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39691 Camino Michanito have?
Some of 39691 Camino Michanito's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39691 Camino Michanito currently offering any rent specials?
39691 Camino Michanito isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39691 Camino Michanito pet-friendly?
No, 39691 Camino Michanito is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 39691 Camino Michanito offer parking?
No, 39691 Camino Michanito does not offer parking.
Does 39691 Camino Michanito have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39691 Camino Michanito offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39691 Camino Michanito have a pool?
Yes, 39691 Camino Michanito has a pool.
Does 39691 Camino Michanito have accessible units?
No, 39691 Camino Michanito does not have accessible units.
Does 39691 Camino Michanito have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39691 Camino Michanito has units with dishwashers.
Does 39691 Camino Michanito have units with air conditioning?
No, 39691 Camino Michanito does not have units with air conditioning.
