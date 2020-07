Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Cozy little 3 bed 1 bath house - 2 bed 1 bath + 1 detached bedroom and 1 car garage. Has laundry room with washer and dryer. Resident maintains front yard and large back patio and pays for water and SDGE. About 7 blocks to the beach closed to military bases and San Diego attractions. Call Pam to see 619 423-600



(RLNE4211186)