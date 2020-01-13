526 11th Street

Amenities

***MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $300 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT!!***Come see this 2 bdr 1 ba condo in Imperial Beach! This unit features laminiate wood flooring, fireplace, and washer and dryer in the unit. The kitchen features custom painted cabinets and stainless appliances. The unit comes with one assigned parking space and trash is included. Views to San Diego bay and downtown, close to hiking and biking trails and less than a mile to the beach.



DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available NOW

