Imperial Beach, CA
526 11th Street
Last updated January 13 2020 at 5:45 PM

526 11th Street

526 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

526 11th Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
***MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $300 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT!!***Come see this 2 bdr 1 ba condo in Imperial Beach! This unit features laminiate wood flooring, fireplace, and washer and dryer in the unit. The kitchen features custom painted cabinets and stainless appliances. The unit comes with one assigned parking space and trash is included. Views to San Diego bay and downtown, close to hiking and biking trails and less than a mile to the beach.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available NOW
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 11th Street have any available units?
526 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 526 11th Street have?
Some of 526 11th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
526 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 526 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 526 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 526 11th Street offers parking.
Does 526 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 526 11th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 11th Street have a pool?
No, 526 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 526 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 526 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 526 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 526 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 526 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
