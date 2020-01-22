All apartments in Imperial Beach
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

213 Evergreen

213 Evergreen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

213 Evergreen Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
By the Beach with rooftop deck -
Fabulous large 3 bedroom 2 bath with private rooftop deck 1 block to beach! Ocean view from up on the spacious rooftop patio. Best location in Imperial Beach; walk to beach,close to all Military bases and San Diego Attractions. This is a must see- recently built duplex with all the finest finishing! Perfect for Military looking for the right place in Imperial Beach . no garage- 2 off street parking. Property is on the market for sale so owner will do mth to mth lease only.
call Pam at spirit Realty 619 423-6001

(RLNE4561225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Evergreen have any available units?
213 Evergreen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
Is 213 Evergreen currently offering any rent specials?
213 Evergreen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Evergreen pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 Evergreen is pet friendly.
Does 213 Evergreen offer parking?
Yes, 213 Evergreen offers parking.
Does 213 Evergreen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Evergreen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Evergreen have a pool?
No, 213 Evergreen does not have a pool.
Does 213 Evergreen have accessible units?
No, 213 Evergreen does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Evergreen have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Evergreen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Evergreen have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Evergreen does not have units with air conditioning.
