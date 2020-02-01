All apartments in Imperial Beach
196 Calla Avenue
Last updated February 1 2020 at 1:27 AM

196 Calla Avenue

196 Calla Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

196 Calla Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
This cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located MINUTES from the beach, just a very short walk! Hard to find a property this size for this price in such a prime location. The home is also spacious, with 1,600 square feet of space and amenities that include a fenced yard, easy parking, a front porch and a low-maintenance exterior. Contact the number below for showing information or further questions.

Bluepoint Management Group, Inc.
DRE #01978002
Equal Housing Opportunity.
Site Manager
Mr. Derek Carlyon
619-993-0844
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 196 Calla Avenue have any available units?
196 Calla Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
Is 196 Calla Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
196 Calla Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 196 Calla Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 196 Calla Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 196 Calla Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 196 Calla Avenue offers parking.
Does 196 Calla Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 196 Calla Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 196 Calla Avenue have a pool?
No, 196 Calla Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 196 Calla Avenue have accessible units?
No, 196 Calla Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 196 Calla Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 196 Calla Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 196 Calla Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 196 Calla Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

