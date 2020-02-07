1128 Emory Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932 Imperial Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
2BR/1BA HOUSE - AVAILABLE SOON - Two bedrooms one bath with additional family room/bedroom (no closet) Huge fenced back yard with large storage shed. Comes with washer/dryer. Tenant responsible for all Utilities.
(RLNE5454814)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1128 Emory Street have any available units?
1128 Emory Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
Is 1128 Emory Street currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Emory Street is not currently offering any rent specials.