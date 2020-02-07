All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 1128 Emory Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
1128 Emory Street
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

1128 Emory Street

1128 Emory Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

1128 Emory Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
2BR/1BA HOUSE - AVAILABLE SOON - Two bedrooms one bath with additional family room/bedroom (no closet) Huge fenced back yard with large storage shed. Comes with washer/dryer. Tenant responsible for all Utilities.

(RLNE5454814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 Emory Street have any available units?
1128 Emory Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
Is 1128 Emory Street currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Emory Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 Emory Street pet-friendly?
No, 1128 Emory Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 1128 Emory Street offer parking?
No, 1128 Emory Street does not offer parking.
Does 1128 Emory Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1128 Emory Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 Emory Street have a pool?
No, 1128 Emory Street does not have a pool.
Does 1128 Emory Street have accessible units?
No, 1128 Emory Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 Emory Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1128 Emory Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1128 Emory Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1128 Emory Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Imperial Beach 1 BedroomsImperial Beach 2 Bedrooms
Imperial Beach Apartments with GarageImperial Beach Apartments with Parking
Imperial Beach Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CADel Mar, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College