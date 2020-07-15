/
3 bedroom apartments
65 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Home Gardens, CA
3827 Grant St
3827 Grant St, Home Gardens, CA
Available 08/01/20 Newly built home in New Gated Community! - Property Id: 259389 Why Rent an old, outdated home when you can live in luxurious NEWLY CONSTRUCTED GATED COMMUNITY W/ POOL and BBQ!! EVERY THING IS NEW!! This beautiful 3 Story,
Corona Hills
Deerwood
2215 Lakeside Pl, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1194 sqft
Several layouts available within walking distance of Promenade Community Park. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly living with playground, pool and sauna.
Corona Hills
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Corona Hills
444 Mondale Street
444 Mondale Street, Corona, CA
444 Mondale Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful two story in Corona Hills won't last! - Two story in highly deisrable community of Corona Hills off McKinley, within walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Easy access to 91 and 15 freeways.
Corona Hills
2260 Arabian Way
2260 Arabian Way, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1318 sqft
Nice Corner Lot, 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths, 1318 Sq/Ft, Spacious living room with fireplace and volume ceilings. 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 baths, stained maple cabinets, refrigerator, breakfast counter and nook.
Parcwood Apartment Homes
1700 Via Pacifica, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1250 sqft
Community offers pool, hot tubs and fitness center. Apartments include wood-style flooring, open living plan and more. Located just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment options.
North Main Street District
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1472 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Arlington South
Lincoln Village
3000 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1170 sqft
Sky's the limit when you live at Lincoln Village in Riverside, California.
Arlanza
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1100 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Norco Hills
1354 Abilene Pl
1354 Abilene Place, Norco, CA
1354 Abilene Pl Available 08/01/20 Paradise living - Paradise living home perched upon a hill with an amazing panoramic views including a gorgeous view of Mount Baldy.
Eagle Glen
4165 Powell Way #102
4165 Powell Way, Corona, CA
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
La Sierra
4402 Water Lane
4402 Water Lane, Riverside, CA
New paint; Laminate wood floor; 4 bedrooms; 2.5 baths. All bedrooms are upstairs. The property locates in a gorgeous community with community pool and parks. Close to restaurants, shopping centers and 91 FWY. Ready to move in.
La Sierra South
3242 Winnebago
3242 Winnebago Street, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
RIVERSIDE Newly Updated 3+2 in Quiet Neighborhood! Available NOW! - Vaulted ceilings in the formal entry into the bright, spacious living room with focal point fireplace.
519 Cedarbrook Lane
519 Cedarbrook Lane, Corona, CA
Stunning POOL home in Corona off Hidden Valley! - Absolutely stunning POOL HOME- won't last! Located off of Hidden Valley close to tons of shopping and entertainment as well as the 91 and 15 freeways.
1454 Camelot Drive
1454 Camelot Drive, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1495 sqft
1454 Camelot Drive Available 07/20/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Lake Hills-Victoria Grove
11303 Apple Canyon Lane
11303 Apple Canyon Lane, Riverside County, CA
11303 Apple Canyon Lane Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous, 4 BD, 3 BA+Bonus Room and 3 car garage in Riverside avail. in August! - AUGUST 2020 Move In Date. Gorgeous, two-story, unfurnished home in La Sierra area of Riverside available for rent.
Eagle Glen
1825 Littler Lane
1825 Littler Lane, Corona, CA
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
La Sierra Acres
4960 Tyler Meadows
4960 Tyler Meadows Road, Riverside, CA
One of a kind single-family home! This house features a very spacious floor plan of 2,368 square feet and a lot of 7,405 square feet. It comes with NEW paint, NEW hardwood floor, central AC and 3-car garage.
Dos Lagos
4313 Owens Street
4313 Owens Street, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1857 sqft
*****55+ COMMUNITY THERE ARE RESTRICTION BY THE HOA****** This home is Turn Key ready and located in the Shady Grove community at Dos Logos. This is a resort living 55+ only gated community.
2710 Mockingbird Lane
2710 Mockingbird Lane, Corona, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2710 Mockingbird Lane in Corona. View photos, descriptions and more!
Chase Ranch
1505 Sunshine Circle
1505 Sunshine Circle, Corona, CA
Beautiful home in desirable Chase Ranch area of South Corona...Close to Schools, shopping Centers....Cul De Sac, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 4 car garage....One bedroom and one full bathroom downstairs......
Eagle Glen
20315 Winton Street
20315 Winton Street, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2314 sqft
20315 Winton Street Available 08/31/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1165 Nick Circle
1165 Nick Circle, Corona, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1165 Nick Circle in Corona. View photos, descriptions and more!
Arlington
9849 Diana Ave
9849 Diana Avenue, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2784 sqft
Freshly Renovated Duplex with Fenced Back Yard Coming Soon - This spacious 3 bedroom, two bath unit has been freshly remodeled! The kitchen features all new appliances, quartz countertops, new cabinets, and vinyl plank wood flooring.
