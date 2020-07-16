All apartments in Home Gardens
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:10 PM

3827 Grant St

3827 Grant St · (323) 228-4233
Location

3827 Grant St, Home Gardens, CA 92879

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $2690 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,690

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Available 08/01/20 Newly built home in New Gated Community! - Property Id: 259389

Why Rent an old, outdated home when you can live in luxurious NEWLY CONSTRUCTED GATED COMMUNITY W/ POOL and BBQ!! EVERY THING IS NEW!! This beautiful 3 Story, 4Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom home is a must see! Enjoy the pool, private patio, and feel safe in a New gated community near shopping and freeways! Master Bedroom with a HUGE WALK IN CLOSET AND DUAL SINKS in bathroom! The Kitchen has New Granite countertops, big pantry, and new stove and dishwasher! It also has gorgeous upgraded flooring! The 3rd floor also has a private restroom with 2 big closets for extra storage that can be used as a second living room, home office, home gym, college student, or a Mother in Law living quarters! The home is full of windows that bright up the halls an bedrooms! Oh, and it has a nice sized laundry room and a big two car garage too! Must I say more! WILL BE MOVE IN READY BY 08/01 DON'T MISS OUT!!! Easy FWY access and Ready to view. Call or TEXT: 323.228.4233
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259389
Property Id 259389

(RLNE5915167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3827 Grant St have any available units?
3827 Grant St has a unit available for $2,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3827 Grant St have?
Some of 3827 Grant St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3827 Grant St currently offering any rent specials?
3827 Grant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3827 Grant St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3827 Grant St is pet friendly.
Does 3827 Grant St offer parking?
Yes, 3827 Grant St offers parking.
Does 3827 Grant St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3827 Grant St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3827 Grant St have a pool?
Yes, 3827 Grant St has a pool.
Does 3827 Grant St have accessible units?
No, 3827 Grant St does not have accessible units.
Does 3827 Grant St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3827 Grant St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3827 Grant St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3827 Grant St does not have units with air conditioning.
