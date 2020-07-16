3827 Grant St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction

Available 08/01/20 Newly built home in New Gated Community! - Property Id: 259389



Why Rent an old, outdated home when you can live in luxurious NEWLY CONSTRUCTED GATED COMMUNITY W/ POOL and BBQ!! EVERY THING IS NEW!! This beautiful 3 Story, 4Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom home is a must see! Enjoy the pool, private patio, and feel safe in a New gated community near shopping and freeways! Master Bedroom with a HUGE WALK IN CLOSET AND DUAL SINKS in bathroom! The Kitchen has New Granite countertops, big pantry, and new stove and dishwasher! It also has gorgeous upgraded flooring! The 3rd floor also has a private restroom with 2 big closets for extra storage that can be used as a second living room, home office, home gym, college student, or a Mother in Law living quarters! The home is full of windows that bright up the halls an bedrooms! Oh, and it has a nice sized laundry room and a big two car garage too! Must I say more! WILL BE MOVE IN READY BY 08/01 DON'T MISS OUT!!! Easy FWY access and Ready to view. Call or TEXT: 323.228.4233

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259389

Property Id 259389



(RLNE5915167)