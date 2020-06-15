5650 Penland Road

Amenities

EASY TO SHOW BY APPOINTMENT !!! MOVE -IN DATE JULY 1st!!! Located within the Exclusive Guard-Gated city of Hidden Hills where you will have an incomparable lifestyle of hiking, biking, and horseback riding. Surrounded by multi-million-dollar estates this beautifully presented picturesque 5 bedroom/5 bath ranch style home is situated on a serene cul-de-sac. The country kitchen features Sub Zero refrigerator, Stainless Thermador Range and ovens which flows seamlessly into the spacious family room w/ built-ins, vaulted ceilings, wood floors, fireplace and lots of natural light throughout the main living areas. With 4 bedrooms down and the master bedroom suite upstairs it offers its own balcony which opens to a private lushly landscaped ground with an oversized pool and spa and plenty of grounds for gardening or entertaining in the backyard. In addition, just a few steps from the main home are a separate structure perfect for an artist’s studio, office or additional space for kids. Welcome to this little piece of paradise a short distance to the to the beach, PCH, easy freeway access & proximity to Calabasas Commons & Warner Center, The Village w/fine dining/shopping & highly desirable award-winning LAS VIRGENES SCHOOL DISTRICT. Will consider short term lease and/or fully furnished at a higher price.