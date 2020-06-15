All apartments in Hidden Hills
Find more places like 5650 Penland Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hidden Hills, CA
/
5650 Penland Road
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:18 AM

5650 Penland Road

5650 Penland Road · (818) 251-0260
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hidden Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5650 Penland Road, Hidden Hills, CA 91302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,981

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3815 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
EASY TO SHOW BY APPOINTMENT !!! MOVE -IN DATE JULY 1st!!! Located within the Exclusive Guard-Gated city of Hidden Hills where you will have an incomparable lifestyle of hiking, biking, and horseback riding. Surrounded by multi-million-dollar estates this beautifully presented picturesque 5 bedroom/5 bath ranch style home is situated on a serene cul-de-sac. The country kitchen features Sub Zero refrigerator, Stainless Thermador Range and ovens which flows seamlessly into the spacious family room w/ built-ins, vaulted ceilings, wood floors, fireplace and lots of natural light throughout the main living areas. With 4 bedrooms down and the master bedroom suite upstairs it offers its own balcony which opens to a private lushly landscaped ground with an oversized pool and spa and plenty of grounds for gardening or entertaining in the backyard. In addition, just a few steps from the main home are a separate structure perfect for an artist’s studio, office or additional space for kids. Welcome to this little piece of paradise a short distance to the to the beach, PCH, easy freeway access & proximity to Calabasas Commons & Warner Center, The Village w/fine dining/shopping & highly desirable award-winning LAS VIRGENES SCHOOL DISTRICT. Will consider short term lease and/or fully furnished at a higher price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5650 Penland Road have any available units?
5650 Penland Road has a unit available for $10,981 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5650 Penland Road have?
Some of 5650 Penland Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5650 Penland Road currently offering any rent specials?
5650 Penland Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5650 Penland Road pet-friendly?
No, 5650 Penland Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hidden Hills.
Does 5650 Penland Road offer parking?
No, 5650 Penland Road does not offer parking.
Does 5650 Penland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5650 Penland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5650 Penland Road have a pool?
Yes, 5650 Penland Road has a pool.
Does 5650 Penland Road have accessible units?
No, 5650 Penland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5650 Penland Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5650 Penland Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5650 Penland Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5650 Penland Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5650 Penland Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Haven Warner Center
6530 Independence Ave
Hidden Hills, CA 91303

Similar Pages

Hidden Hills 1 BedroomsHidden Hills 2 Bedrooms
Hidden Hills Apartments with GymHidden Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Hidden Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAEast San Gabriel, CAChannel Islands Beach, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CA
Oak Park, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity