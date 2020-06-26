All apartments in Hidden Hills
Find more places like 24344 Rolling View Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hidden Hills, CA
/
24344 Rolling View Road
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:03 AM

24344 Rolling View Road

24344 Rolling View Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hidden Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24344 Rolling View Road, Hidden Hills, CA 91302

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
BEST VIEWS IN HIDDEN HILLS!!!! surrounded by several acre “buffer” where no one can build, to block your views! Located in the much sought after Hidden Hills, sitting at the end of private street behind the guard gates is 24344 ROLLING VIEW RD.
This estate offers some of the most tranquil views in the area. The home is an extremely spacious 6857 sq ft with 5 bedrooms and 5 baths. The rooms flow seamlessly and is perfect for the growing family or entertaining host. Dual master suites and an additional 3 bedrooms offer plenty of options. The home also includes quarters for a live in domestic or au pair. The chef’s kitchen conveniently opens into large eating area and is adjacent to formal dining room. Gorgeous stone flooring throughout much of the house complements the wood ceiling beams giving you a warm country feel and an escape from the concrete of Los Angeles. Go through the French doors to your 2.1 acre oasis. The property has large pool and spa with an outdoor lounge area that includes fireplace, creating an atmosphere to suit the need for relaxation or party host. Also, for you to take advantage of and enjoy are the north/south tennis court or basketball areas. Multi horse modern stable and riding trails for horse lovers or convert to suit your needs into guest house/studio. This estate offers unrivaled privacy with breath taking views of mountains and city and could be the perfect home or investment for the buyer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24344 Rolling View Road have any available units?
24344 Rolling View Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hidden Hills, CA.
What amenities does 24344 Rolling View Road have?
Some of 24344 Rolling View Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24344 Rolling View Road currently offering any rent specials?
24344 Rolling View Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24344 Rolling View Road pet-friendly?
No, 24344 Rolling View Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hidden Hills.
Does 24344 Rolling View Road offer parking?
Yes, 24344 Rolling View Road offers parking.
Does 24344 Rolling View Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24344 Rolling View Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24344 Rolling View Road have a pool?
Yes, 24344 Rolling View Road has a pool.
Does 24344 Rolling View Road have accessible units?
No, 24344 Rolling View Road does not have accessible units.
Does 24344 Rolling View Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24344 Rolling View Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 24344 Rolling View Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 24344 Rolling View Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven Warner Center
6530 Independence Ave
Hidden Hills, CA 91303

Similar Pages

Hidden Hills 1 BedroomsHidden Hills 2 Bedrooms
Hidden Hills Apartments with GymHidden Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Hidden Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAEast San Gabriel, CAChannel Islands Beach, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CA
Oak Park, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts