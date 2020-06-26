24344 Rolling View Road

Amenities

BEST VIEWS IN HIDDEN HILLS!!!! surrounded by several acre “buffer” where no one can build, to block your views! Located in the much sought after Hidden Hills, sitting at the end of private street behind the guard gates is 24344 ROLLING VIEW RD.

This estate offers some of the most tranquil views in the area. The home is an extremely spacious 6857 sq ft with 5 bedrooms and 5 baths. The rooms flow seamlessly and is perfect for the growing family or entertaining host. Dual master suites and an additional 3 bedrooms offer plenty of options. The home also includes quarters for a live in domestic or au pair. The chef’s kitchen conveniently opens into large eating area and is adjacent to formal dining room. Gorgeous stone flooring throughout much of the house complements the wood ceiling beams giving you a warm country feel and an escape from the concrete of Los Angeles. Go through the French doors to your 2.1 acre oasis. The property has large pool and spa with an outdoor lounge area that includes fireplace, creating an atmosphere to suit the need for relaxation or party host. Also, for you to take advantage of and enjoy are the north/south tennis court or basketball areas. Multi horse modern stable and riding trails for horse lovers or convert to suit your needs into guest house/studio. This estate offers unrivaled privacy with breath taking views of mountains and city and could be the perfect home or investment for the buyer.