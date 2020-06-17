All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 950 Ardmore Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
950 Ardmore Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

950 Ardmore Avenue

950 Ardmore Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

950 Ardmore Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
tennis court
CHIC NEW CONSTRUCTION Furnished Contemporary Townhome has designer decor and astute functionality throughout. 4 bedrooms (one on the ground level) and 3 1/2 baths with A/C and Nest Thermostat.Your own private elevator whisks you from street level to your refuge. The top floor has a Great Room with Gourmet Kitchen, high-end 6 burner cooktop, built-in double refrigerator/freezer, wine fridge, wall ovens, 10' Island with sink, dishwasher, micro and pull-out trash.The Kitchen is open to the Living Room which has a fireplace, flat screen TV with surround sound, Sitting area and Dining area. This level has sunset and Greenbelt views, Skylights and Automatic, Remote-Controlled Shades. Step out to the private, sun-drenched deck with built-in BBQ. The Master Suite, on the 2nd floor, has a walk-in custom closet, private balcony, incredible bathroom with two sinks, huge shower, soaking tub and private toilet.There are two other bedrooms on this level, a bathroom and laundry plus an office nook. The ground floor has an on-suite bedroom that can be used as an office.There is an oversized, two car garage plus one guest spot, making 3 on-site spaces. This corner lot location is ideal, being adjacent to the Hermosa Valley Greenbelt and trail, and a stone's throw from tennis, pickle ball, basketball and Clark field, and an easy walk to Pier Avenue and shopping. Don't miss this opportunity to call this "Home"!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 Ardmore Avenue have any available units?
950 Ardmore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 Ardmore Avenue have?
Some of 950 Ardmore Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 Ardmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
950 Ardmore Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 Ardmore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 950 Ardmore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 950 Ardmore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 950 Ardmore Avenue does offer parking.
Does 950 Ardmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 950 Ardmore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 Ardmore Avenue have a pool?
No, 950 Ardmore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 950 Ardmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 950 Ardmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 950 Ardmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 950 Ardmore Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hermosa Beach Apartments under $2,000Hermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA
Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles