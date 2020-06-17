950 Ardmore Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court elevator parking bbq/grill garage new construction tennis court

CHIC NEW CONSTRUCTION Furnished Contemporary Townhome has designer decor and astute functionality throughout. 4 bedrooms (one on the ground level) and 3 1/2 baths with A/C and Nest Thermostat.Your own private elevator whisks you from street level to your refuge. The top floor has a Great Room with Gourmet Kitchen, high-end 6 burner cooktop, built-in double refrigerator/freezer, wine fridge, wall ovens, 10' Island with sink, dishwasher, micro and pull-out trash.The Kitchen is open to the Living Room which has a fireplace, flat screen TV with surround sound, Sitting area and Dining area. This level has sunset and Greenbelt views, Skylights and Automatic, Remote-Controlled Shades. Step out to the private, sun-drenched deck with built-in BBQ. The Master Suite, on the 2nd floor, has a walk-in custom closet, private balcony, incredible bathroom with two sinks, huge shower, soaking tub and private toilet.There are two other bedrooms on this level, a bathroom and laundry plus an office nook. The ground floor has an on-suite bedroom that can be used as an office.There is an oversized, two car garage plus one guest spot, making 3 on-site spaces. This corner lot location is ideal, being adjacent to the Hermosa Valley Greenbelt and trail, and a stone's throw from tennis, pickle ball, basketball and Clark field, and an easy walk to Pier Avenue and shopping. Don't miss this opportunity to call this "Home"!