Last updated May 29 2020 at 8:55 PM

842 15th Place

842 15th Place · No Longer Available
Location

842 15th Place, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedrooms
1 Full Bathroom
High End Stainless Steel Appliances, Including 42" Range, Rangehood, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator
Utilities Paid by Owner (water, trash, gas, and electricity) AND FREE Laundry
1-Car Garage
Large and Beautiful Kitchen with Walk-In Pantry
Hill Top Ocean View. Unit has "peek-a-boo" ocean views.
Open Beam Ceilings
Updated Plumbing and Electrical Fixtures Throughout
Lots of Natural Lighting (SKYLIGHTS!)
Hardwood Flooring and Premium Laminate Flooring Throughout
*A Small pet may be allowed with additional deposit/fees

R.E.M.S. Inc.
(310) 793-9500
2461 W 208th St #100, Torrance, CA 90501

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 842 15th Place have any available units?
842 15th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 842 15th Place have?
Some of 842 15th Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 842 15th Place currently offering any rent specials?
842 15th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 15th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 842 15th Place is pet friendly.
Does 842 15th Place offer parking?
Yes, 842 15th Place offers parking.
Does 842 15th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 842 15th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 15th Place have a pool?
No, 842 15th Place does not have a pool.
Does 842 15th Place have accessible units?
No, 842 15th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 842 15th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 842 15th Place has units with dishwashers.

