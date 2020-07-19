All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

818 Loma Drive

818 Loma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

818 Loma Drive, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beach bungalow has been meticulously maintained with some upgrades to the kitchen and bathroom.

This charmer has two bedrooms, 1 bathroom and original refinished hard wood floors. Some other features include: Laundry area with washer & dryer, plenty of closet space and pantry. It comes with a 2 car garage and a beautiful zen-like back yard that is perfect for relaxing, playing or entertaining.

It is super close to the beach, restaurants, shopping and entertainment.

A small pet may be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 Loma Drive have any available units?
818 Loma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 Loma Drive have?
Some of 818 Loma Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 Loma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
818 Loma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Loma Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 818 Loma Drive is pet friendly.
Does 818 Loma Drive offer parking?
Yes, 818 Loma Drive offers parking.
Does 818 Loma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 818 Loma Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Loma Drive have a pool?
No, 818 Loma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 818 Loma Drive have accessible units?
No, 818 Loma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Loma Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 Loma Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
