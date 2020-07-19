818 Loma Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

This beach bungalow has been meticulously maintained with some upgrades to the kitchen and bathroom.



This charmer has two bedrooms, 1 bathroom and original refinished hard wood floors. Some other features include: Laundry area with washer & dryer, plenty of closet space and pantry. It comes with a 2 car garage and a beautiful zen-like back yard that is perfect for relaxing, playing or entertaining.



It is super close to the beach, restaurants, shopping and entertainment.



A small pet may be considered.