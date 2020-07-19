818 Loma Drive

Amenities
This beach bungalow has been meticulously maintained with some upgrades to the kitchen and bathroom.
This charmer has two bedrooms, 1 bathroom and original refinished hard wood floors. Some other features include: Laundry area with washer & dryer, plenty of closet space and pantry. It comes with a 2 car garage and a beautiful zen-like back yard that is perfect for relaxing, playing or entertaining.
It is super close to the beach, restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
A small pet may be considered.