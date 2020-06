Amenities

Single family 3 bed, 2 bath with spacious and private backyard area located minutes from the beach and Hermosa Pier. Recently remodeled with a bright and open second floor living area. Amenities include washer/dryer, fireplace, stainless steel dishwasher and refrigerator, balcony, 2-car garage and driveway. Located in an award-winning school district and walking distance to Hermosa’s best dining and shopping.