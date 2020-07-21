All apartments in Hermosa Beach
76 16 Street
76 16 Street

76 16th St · No Longer Available
Location

76 16th St, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Bright and spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath walkstreet front unit with bonus office/den in the coveted Manhattan Beach Sand section. All three bedrooms are located on the main level, including the Master Suite with walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Upstairs, you will find a spacious and sunlit open concept living area adorned with wood beam ceilings as well as custom built-ins and a half bath. A large front patio allows for seamless indoor to outdoor entertaining. Ceiling fans, hardwood flooring, and french doors add to the many amenities of this property. Walking distance to the beach and downtown Manhattan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 16 Street have any available units?
76 16 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 76 16 Street have?
Some of 76 16 Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 16 Street currently offering any rent specials?
76 16 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 16 Street pet-friendly?
No, 76 16 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 76 16 Street offer parking?
No, 76 16 Street does not offer parking.
Does 76 16 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 16 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 16 Street have a pool?
No, 76 16 Street does not have a pool.
Does 76 16 Street have accessible units?
No, 76 16 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 76 16 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 76 16 Street has units with dishwashers.
