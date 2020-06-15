All apartments in Hermosa Beach
736 Gould Avenue
Last updated March 8 2020 at 3:39 PM

736 Gould Avenue

736 Gould Avenue · (310) 378-9494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

736 Gould Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1802 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spectacular two story unit with attached private 2 car garage in the Beautiful “Sea View Villas.” 33 unit Modern Contemporary building is located at the top of Gould Avenue, boasting unobstructed views from Catalina to Malibu. Only steps to downtown Hermosa and PCH, amenities include a large community pool, heated spa outdoor eating area, and community clubhouse. One of the largest units in the building this three level unit features a wide open floor plan..... 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths along with a tremendous living area that looks out on an oversized PRIVATE deck with views for Miles!!!! Living space has been fully renovated, featuring a gourmet kitchen, soft close drawers, Caesar Stone counters, Miele Appliances, Wolf downdraft, and Sub Zero Fridge. Master suite features a walk-in closet, dressing area, and private deck. Automated remote blinds on all windows and reclinable awning. Imported flooring from Italy, custom lighting throughout, corner fireplace, custom closets, walk-in pantry.... This Property Looks and Shows Great!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 Gould Avenue have any available units?
736 Gould Avenue has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 736 Gould Avenue have?
Some of 736 Gould Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 Gould Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
736 Gould Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 Gould Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 736 Gould Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 736 Gould Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 736 Gould Avenue does offer parking.
Does 736 Gould Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 736 Gould Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 Gould Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 736 Gould Avenue has a pool.
Does 736 Gould Avenue have accessible units?
No, 736 Gould Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 736 Gould Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 736 Gould Avenue has units with dishwashers.
