736 Gould Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Spectacular two story unit with attached private 2 car garage in the Beautiful “Sea View Villas.” 33 unit Modern Contemporary building is located at the top of Gould Avenue, boasting unobstructed views from Catalina to Malibu. Only steps to downtown Hermosa and PCH, amenities include a large community pool, heated spa outdoor eating area, and community clubhouse. One of the largest units in the building this three level unit features a wide open floor plan..... 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths along with a tremendous living area that looks out on an oversized PRIVATE deck with views for Miles!!!! Living space has been fully renovated, featuring a gourmet kitchen, soft close drawers, Caesar Stone counters, Miele Appliances, Wolf downdraft, and Sub Zero Fridge. Master suite features a walk-in closet, dressing area, and private deck. Automated remote blinds on all windows and reclinable awning. Imported flooring from Italy, custom lighting throughout, corner fireplace, custom closets, walk-in pantry.... This Property Looks and Shows Great!