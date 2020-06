Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Executive lease one block to the Beach. Perfect location just across from walk street on Hermosa Ave. Great floor spacious floor plan with central air conditioning, new paint and carpets. Master suite has spa tub and walk in closet. All bedrooms are on second level with partial views. 3rd level is an open great room with dinning area, gas fireplace and large balcony for bar-b-que and patio furniture Distressed hardwood flooring through out. Gourmet kitchen with stainless Bosch appliances and Viking commercial cook top, walk-in pantry and 1/2 Bath on living level. This unit has a large roof top panoramic view deck. This is a MUST SEE! Beach living at its Best!!!Owners will consider long term lease.