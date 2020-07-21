620 11th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Just west of PCH, this beach bungalow sits on a huge lot with a spacious front yard and lavish gated backyard with built-in deck and separate detached office/studio. Bamboo flooring throughout and only 30 feet from the Ardmore Walking Path and within skipping distance to downtown Pier Avenue restaurants, entertainment, shopping and the Beach! One bedroom with a wood burning fireplace, one bathroom house with tons of windows, entertainers kitchen with glass block, quaint dining area, french doors in kitchen and bedroom overlooking yard with large pepper tree, washer & dryer included plus ample off-street parking. Quiet, quaint and perfection found in this house in Hermosa Beach set away from the hustle and bustle of Hermosa Avenue. Amenities: * Bamboo floors * Separate detached office/studio in back * Quiet beach neighborhood * Located West of PCH by Ardmore * Stainless steel appliances * Huge backyard w/deck * Expansive decking in rear yard * Brick Fireplace * Washer and dryer in unit * Pet Friendly with deposit * Ample driveway parking (3+ cars) Showing today Monday at 5:30 pm.