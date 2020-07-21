All apartments in Hermosa Beach
620 11th St
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:51 PM

620 11th St

620 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

620 11th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Just west of PCH, this beach bungalow sits on a huge lot with a spacious front yard and lavish gated backyard with built-in deck and separate detached office/studio. Bamboo flooring throughout and only 30 feet from the Ardmore Walking Path and within skipping distance to downtown Pier Avenue restaurants, entertainment, shopping and the Beach! One bedroom with a wood burning fireplace, one bathroom house with tons of windows, entertainers kitchen with glass block, quaint dining area, french doors in kitchen and bedroom overlooking yard with large pepper tree, washer & dryer included plus ample off-street parking. Quiet, quaint and perfection found in this house in Hermosa Beach set away from the hustle and bustle of Hermosa Avenue. Amenities: * Bamboo floors * Separate detached office/studio in back * Quiet beach neighborhood * Located West of PCH by Ardmore * Stainless steel appliances * Huge backyard w/deck * Expansive decking in rear yard * Brick Fireplace * Washer and dryer in unit * Pet Friendly with deposit * Ample driveway parking (3+ cars) Showing today Monday at 5:30 pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 11th St have any available units?
620 11th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 11th St have?
Some of 620 11th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
620 11th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 11th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 11th St is pet friendly.
Does 620 11th St offer parking?
Yes, 620 11th St offers parking.
Does 620 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 11th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 11th St have a pool?
No, 620 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 620 11th St have accessible units?
No, 620 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 620 11th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 11th St does not have units with dishwashers.
