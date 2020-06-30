All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

57 7th Street

57 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

57 7th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bdrm Walk Street Unit! - Steps to the water and the Pier! Great Location! New carpet and new paint throughout. 2 bdrms with 2 baths. Open front patio and large back patio area as well. Kitchen includes refrigerator and stove. 2 car detached garage. Ample street parking as well. Short term lease - 5 months with option after to go month-to-month. No Smoking.

(RLNE5513514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 7th Street have any available units?
57 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 7th Street have?
Some of 57 7th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
57 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 57 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 57 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 57 7th Street offers parking.
Does 57 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 7th Street have a pool?
No, 57 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 57 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 57 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 57 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

