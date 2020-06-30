57 7th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bdrm Walk Street Unit! - Steps to the water and the Pier! Great Location! New carpet and new paint throughout. 2 bdrms with 2 baths. Open front patio and large back patio area as well. Kitchen includes refrigerator and stove. 2 car detached garage. Ample street parking as well. Short term lease - 5 months with option after to go month-to-month. No Smoking.



(RLNE5513514)