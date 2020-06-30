57 7th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254 Hermosa Beach
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bdrm Walk Street Unit! - Steps to the water and the Pier! Great Location! New carpet and new paint throughout. 2 bdrms with 2 baths. Open front patio and large back patio area as well. Kitchen includes refrigerator and stove. 2 car detached garage. Ample street parking as well. Short term lease - 5 months with option after to go month-to-month. No Smoking.
(RLNE5513514)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 57 7th Street have any available units?
57 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.