All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 38 8th Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
38 8th Court
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

38 8th Court

38 8th Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

38 8th Court, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
38 8th Court - 8th Court Apartments Available 05/06/19 Hermosa Beach / Close to Pier Avenue SUNNY BRIGHT 1 Bed/1 Bath - Lower unit in 3-unit building. Hermosa Beach Permit Parking Pass for parking. 4 Houses away from beach, incredible neighborhood, Walking distance to local restaurants, pubs and nightlife, Large Kitchen, tile counter tops, wood floors, ceiling fans, wall heating, refrigerator/oven/stove/dishwasher. Washer/dryer in unit. Water & Trash included.

Showings by appointment only. Please contact management

Please do not disturb occupants

Pet friendly, but will be an extra non-refundable fee.

(RLNE4824495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 8th Court have any available units?
38 8th Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 8th Court have?
Some of 38 8th Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 8th Court currently offering any rent specials?
38 8th Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 8th Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 8th Court is pet friendly.
Does 38 8th Court offer parking?
Yes, 38 8th Court offers parking.
Does 38 8th Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 8th Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 8th Court have a pool?
No, 38 8th Court does not have a pool.
Does 38 8th Court have accessible units?
No, 38 8th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 38 8th Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 8th Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
The Gallery
414 2nd St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hermosa Beach Apartments with ParkingHermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles