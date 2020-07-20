Amenities

38 8th Court - 8th Court Apartments Available 05/06/19 Hermosa Beach / Close to Pier Avenue SUNNY BRIGHT 1 Bed/1 Bath - Lower unit in 3-unit building. Hermosa Beach Permit Parking Pass for parking. 4 Houses away from beach, incredible neighborhood, Walking distance to local restaurants, pubs and nightlife, Large Kitchen, tile counter tops, wood floors, ceiling fans, wall heating, refrigerator/oven/stove/dishwasher. Washer/dryer in unit. Water & Trash included.



Showings by appointment only. Please contact management



Please do not disturb occupants



Pet friendly, but will be an extra non-refundable fee.



