3423 The Strand

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

BEACHFRONT LUXURY - Make this summer a memorable one at this beautiful furnished home, available monthly during Summer 2020. This home is ideally located between the Hermosa and Manhattan Beach piers, on a 45' wide lot (50% wider than normal), with panoramic ocean and beach views from nearly every room. The upstairs open concept living room flows into an elevated dining room, a chef's ocean view kitchen and an upstairs deck with additional dining space. It is a stunning space for entertaining and taking in the stunning views. The second level features the master suite and a second bedroom. Two junior suites are located on the first level, along with a family room that opens directly to the beach. Enjoy flat screen TV's in many rooms, two fireplaces, a wine fridge, two barbecues on ocean view decks, ocean view master bathroom, central AC, and the best front yard in Southern California - the world renowned white sand beaches of Hermosa & Manhattan Beach.