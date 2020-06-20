All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 3423 The Strand.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
3423 The Strand
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:14 AM

3423 The Strand

3423 The Strand · (310) 265-3428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3423 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$50,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
BEACHFRONT LUXURY - Make this summer a memorable one at this beautiful furnished home, available monthly during Summer 2020. This home is ideally located between the Hermosa and Manhattan Beach piers, on a 45' wide lot (50% wider than normal), with panoramic ocean and beach views from nearly every room. The upstairs open concept living room flows into an elevated dining room, a chef's ocean view kitchen and an upstairs deck with additional dining space. It is a stunning space for entertaining and taking in the stunning views. The second level features the master suite and a second bedroom. Two junior suites are located on the first level, along with a family room that opens directly to the beach. Enjoy flat screen TV's in many rooms, two fireplaces, a wine fridge, two barbecues on ocean view decks, ocean view master bathroom, central AC, and the best front yard in Southern California - the world renowned white sand beaches of Hermosa & Manhattan Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3423 The Strand have any available units?
3423 The Strand has a unit available for $50,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3423 The Strand have?
Some of 3423 The Strand's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3423 The Strand currently offering any rent specials?
3423 The Strand isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3423 The Strand pet-friendly?
No, 3423 The Strand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 3423 The Strand offer parking?
Yes, 3423 The Strand does offer parking.
Does 3423 The Strand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3423 The Strand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3423 The Strand have a pool?
No, 3423 The Strand does not have a pool.
Does 3423 The Strand have accessible units?
No, 3423 The Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 3423 The Strand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3423 The Strand has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3423 The Strand?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hermosa Beach Apartments under $2,000Hermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA
Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity