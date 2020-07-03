All apartments in Hermosa Beach
333 11th Street
333 11th Street

333 11th Street · (310) 849-1530
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

333 11th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Corner location with Southern exposure and Ocean views just blocks from the beach and downtown Hermosa Beach.
Top floor Great room has 13' ceilings allowing for an abundance of natural light to fill the space.
Recently painted chefs kitchen with Viking range and Subzero fridge.
Dining room is large enough to accommodate Outdoor patio w/BBQ and table w/chairs off the .
There is a rooftop deck with panoramic ocean views stretching from Palos Verdes to Malibu.
Prepare culinary creations with professional Viking appliances, plus Subzero double door refrigerator w/ice maker and water.
Breakfast bar seats 4 while formal dining area seats up to 10.
Master suite plenty of closet space and private patio with seating.
Master bath has dual sinks, Jacuzzi tub, and separate shower. Second bed with queen bed, ceiling fan, flat screen, separate desk and chair.
There is an attached bathroom third floor has 3rd bedroom with queen bed, flat screen TV, and full bathroom.
There is a full laundry room, storage and 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 11th Street have any available units?
333 11th Street has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 11th Street have?
Some of 333 11th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
333 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 333 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 333 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 333 11th Street offers parking.
Does 333 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 11th Street have a pool?
No, 333 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 333 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 333 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 333 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
