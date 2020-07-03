333 11th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage ceiling fan bbq/grill ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Corner location with Southern exposure and Ocean views just blocks from the beach and downtown Hermosa Beach.

Top floor Great room has 13' ceilings allowing for an abundance of natural light to fill the space.

Recently painted chefs kitchen with Viking range and Subzero fridge.

Dining room is large enough to accommodate Outdoor patio w/BBQ and table w/chairs off the .

There is a rooftop deck with panoramic ocean views stretching from Palos Verdes to Malibu.

Prepare culinary creations with professional Viking appliances, plus Subzero double door refrigerator w/ice maker and water.

Breakfast bar seats 4 while formal dining area seats up to 10.

Master suite plenty of closet space and private patio with seating.

Master bath has dual sinks, Jacuzzi tub, and separate shower. Second bed with queen bed, ceiling fan, flat screen, separate desk and chair.

There is an attached bathroom third floor has 3rd bedroom with queen bed, flat screen TV, and full bathroom.

There is a full laundry room, storage and 2 car garage.