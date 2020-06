Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking hot tub

Prime Hermosa Beach Lease. This comfy cozy home on the much desired section on The Strand has been described as a bucket full of Neapolitan ice cream! Absolutely delectable! Enter this warm & inviting 3 story home to find expansive views fr Palos Verdes to Catalina, Hermosa to Manhattan & wrapping north to Point Dume! The street level with its open floor plan & seamless flow encompasses the living rm w/fireplace 2 dining areas, kitchen & powder rm. The beach level below is where you find a relaxing media rm with deck great for people watching, office 2 bedrms & bath. The upper level is all Master bedrm w/fireplace walk-in closet & cool spa-like bathrm w/heated floor. The cherry on top is the rooftop deck with its large island resort feel entertaining area. Spoil yourself to a summer vacation in this gem of a home in a great location. Its no wonder that The Hermosa Pier & Strand provided the romantic ambiance to 2016 Golden Globe winner La La Lands famous City of Stars musical number!