2818 Hermosa Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

PHOTOS DO NOT DO THE VIEWS JUSTICE. THIS HOME HAS UNBELIEVABLE OCEAN VIEWS FROM PV TO MALIBU. Some of the Best Views in Town are on Hermosa Ave, North of 28th street, Where the Lots Sit Up Higher on the East Side to Enjoy the Panoramic Ocean Views to the West Over the 25 Foot Height Limit on the Strand. The Property Sits EAST / WEST Oriented so the Flow of the Home Can Be Fully Focused Right Where it Should Be: On the Sparkling Pacific Ocean. Located in the heart of a classic coastal neighborhood, this modern beach house is a nucleus for family and friends. This peaceful retreat unfolds to reveal a thoughtful balance between indoor and outdoor living with many unexpected features. Relaxed but refined, crisp but inviting,the casual elegance of this purposeful environment embraces an active beach life where sun, sand,ocean views / breezes, and memories are closely interwoven. Features of the home are•As Good As It Gets Panoramic Ocean Views•Michael Lee Design in 2000•Gourmet Kitchen with Viking Stainless Steel Appliances•Ocean View Master Suite with Large Walk In Closet and Spa like Bath•2 Garages and too Many More Upgrades to Mention.