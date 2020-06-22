All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Hermosa Beach, CA
27 16th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 PM

27 16th Street

27 16th Street · (310) 801-0633
Location

27 16th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$22,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3220 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
SUMMER RENTAL Furnished home 3 houses to beach and the World-famous Strand. This ocean view house is designed in Southwestern shades of turquoise, terra cotta, with colorful indigenous artwork and crafts from cultures around the world. This property is three houses to one of the most beautiful beaches in the world where you can surf, swim, bike, paddle, or just relax on the sand and read. The house is located on a premier walk street and two blocks to downtown Hermosa Beach
Come enjoy the ocean view from the rooftop deck with lounge chairs, tables, chairs and BBQ. The chef’s kitchen has everything you need to prepare a gourmet meal. Appliances include, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and many small appliances. The dining room sits 8 people comfortably. There is a family room and living room with flat screen TV’s and comfy seating.
This three-story house comfortably sleeps 8 and is furnished with new beds and features a large master bedroom with king bed and attached master bathroom with soaking tub and walk -in shower. Second bedroom with queen bed, third bedroom has queen Murphy bed and loft sleeps 2 with a pullout bed.
Home includes Cable TV, WIFI, internet and utilities. The front of the house has large yard perfect for viewing, reading, or people watching. There is plenty of parking that includes a 2-car garage and 2 additional parking spaces. here are 4 bikes and a kayak. No Pets Please. No weddings or large parties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 16th Street have any available units?
27 16th Street has a unit available for $22,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 16th Street have?
Some of 27 16th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
27 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 27 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 27 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 27 16th Street does offer parking.
Does 27 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 16th Street have a pool?
Yes, 27 16th Street has a pool.
Does 27 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 27 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 27 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
