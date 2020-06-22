27 16th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

SUMMER RENTAL Furnished home 3 houses to beach and the World-famous Strand. This ocean view house is designed in Southwestern shades of turquoise, terra cotta, with colorful indigenous artwork and crafts from cultures around the world. This property is three houses to one of the most beautiful beaches in the world where you can surf, swim, bike, paddle, or just relax on the sand and read. The house is located on a premier walk street and two blocks to downtown Hermosa Beach

Come enjoy the ocean view from the rooftop deck with lounge chairs, tables, chairs and BBQ. The chef’s kitchen has everything you need to prepare a gourmet meal. Appliances include, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and many small appliances. The dining room sits 8 people comfortably. There is a family room and living room with flat screen TV’s and comfy seating.

This three-story house comfortably sleeps 8 and is furnished with new beds and features a large master bedroom with king bed and attached master bathroom with soaking tub and walk -in shower. Second bedroom with queen bed, third bedroom has queen Murphy bed and loft sleeps 2 with a pullout bed.

Home includes Cable TV, WIFI, internet and utilities. The front of the house has large yard perfect for viewing, reading, or people watching. There is plenty of parking that includes a 2-car garage and 2 additional parking spaces. here are 4 bikes and a kayak. No Pets Please. No weddings or large parties.