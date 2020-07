Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

OCEAN VIEW! ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE BEACH 2 BDRM 2 BA. CONDO FOR LEASE! - HERMOSA BEACH CONDO FOR LEASE WITH OCEAN VIEW!!!!

OCEAN VIEW FROM THIS NEWLY UPGRADED 2 BDR 2 BATH CONDO! VIEW FROM EVERY WINDOW, APPLIANCES, NEW CARPET, WALK ACROSS THE STREET TO THE BEACH, COIN LAUNDRY ON SITE, UNDERGROUND PARKING,WILL CONSIDIER SMALL PET. ITS A REAL BEAUTY!



(RLNE3697032)