Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:18 PM

2231 Hermosa Avenue

2231 Hermosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2231 Hermosa Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
some paid utils
carpet
Spectacular Ocean View & Strand-Adjacent 1bedroom, 1 bathroom corner unit w/ 1 car garage parking. Access to a huge ocean view walk street patio, and second patio on Hermosa Avenue. Located steps to the beach in North Hermosa Beach with a stunning ocean view. Located perfectly between the two piers and just a block north of famous eateries Martha's, the Bottle Inn, and the Green Store. Laminate wood flooring throughout (the older photos show carpet). Coin-op laundry on premises. 1 car garage parking. Water and trash included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2231 Hermosa Avenue have any available units?
2231 Hermosa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2231 Hermosa Avenue have?
Some of 2231 Hermosa Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2231 Hermosa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2231 Hermosa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 Hermosa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2231 Hermosa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 2231 Hermosa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2231 Hermosa Avenue offers parking.
Does 2231 Hermosa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2231 Hermosa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 Hermosa Avenue have a pool?
No, 2231 Hermosa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2231 Hermosa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2231 Hermosa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 Hermosa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2231 Hermosa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
