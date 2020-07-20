2231 Hermosa Avenue

Amenities

Spectacular Ocean View & Strand-Adjacent 1bedroom, 1 bathroom corner unit w/ 1 car garage parking. Access to a huge ocean view walk street patio, and second patio on Hermosa Avenue. Located steps to the beach in North Hermosa Beach with a stunning ocean view. Located perfectly between the two piers and just a block north of famous eateries Martha's, the Bottle Inn, and the Green Store. Laminate wood flooring throughout (the older photos show carpet). Coin-op laundry on premises. 1 car garage parking. Water and trash included.