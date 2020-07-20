212 The Strand

Amenities

on-site laundry wine room patio / balcony dishwasher new construction walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator fire pit game room on-site laundry media room new construction wine room

NEW construction in prime beachfront location -FOR LEASE with option to Purchase! Another fabulous build by developer, Demetrius Doukoullos of Acropolis/Delphi Properties. Architecture by Tomaro Design Group. Stunning new Contemporary tri-level home on Hermosa Beach Strand. Gorgeous property with high-end, designer finishes with 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and approximately 4,403 SF of luxury living space. Entry level features open floor plan with gourmet kitchen, dining room and Great Room with fireplace (marble tile hearth). Bi-folding doors in Great Room open completely for indoor/outdoor living, expanding to large patio with fire pit -- great place to entertain with amazing ocean views. Kitchen includes stone slab island and stone slab counter with backsplash, walk-in pantry, and warming drawer below oven. Powder room adjacent to formal dining room and office/bedroom with bath. Top level features 3 bedroom suites, a laundry room and a spacious Master suite with sitting area, fireplace, walk-in closets, master bath with dual sinks, free-standing tub, and steam shower. Two additional bedrooms with bathrooms complete the top level. The basement level features a game room, state-of-the-art home theater with movie projector in ceiling, wine room and bar, and guest bedroom with bath. Other features include French doors, skylights, double-glazed windows, built-in cabinets and shelves, stone tile in showers, tankless water heater, A/C and elevator.