Hermosa Beach, CA
2010 Bayview Drive
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:44 AM

2010 Bayview Drive

2010 Bay View Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2010 Bay View Dr, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This classic Craftsman Beach Home runs street to alley and is located in the most highly sought after locations in Hermosa Beach. This is a warm and inviting home that was extensively remodeled in 2009. Hardwood floors run throughout, marble counters, and stainless appliances including Meile dishwasher and 6 burner Viking gas range... meticulously designed with no expense spared. Formal living and dining room with built-in vintage buffet and bookcases, french doors, glass knobs, crown molding, and coved ceilings... no detail was overturned. The ocean-view master suite offers a walk-in closet, large marble shower & jetted tub wet room. Other luxurious mentionables include an entertaining outdoor living area, outdoor hot/cold shower, and a large 2 car garage. Just 2 stop signs to the sand, and a fun walk to downtown, shops, and restaurants. This is the life... this is Hermosa! Come and see the original, non-cookie cutter beach home you've been seeking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 Bayview Drive have any available units?
2010 Bayview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2010 Bayview Drive have?
Some of 2010 Bayview Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 Bayview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2010 Bayview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 Bayview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2010 Bayview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 2010 Bayview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2010 Bayview Drive offers parking.
Does 2010 Bayview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2010 Bayview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 Bayview Drive have a pool?
No, 2010 Bayview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2010 Bayview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2010 Bayview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 Bayview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2010 Bayview Drive has units with dishwashers.
